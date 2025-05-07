Esports Stocks To Follow Today – May 4th

Get alerts:

Insight Enterprises, Madison Square Garden Sports, PENN Entertainment, Sphere Entertainment, Allied Gaming & Entertainment, DouYu International, and Motorsport Games are the seven Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are publicly traded shares of companies involved in the competitive video-gaming industry. They include game publishers, streaming platforms, hardware makers, event organizers and even professional esports teams. Investing in these stocks gives shareholders exposure to the growth of tournaments, sponsorships and digital content revenue in esports. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

NASDAQ:NSIT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.53. The stock had a trading volume of 412,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,540. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.56 and its 200 day moving average is $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $126.10 and a fifty-two week high of $228.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSIT

Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

NYSE:MSGS traded down $5.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,003. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.24 and a beta of 0.81. Madison Square Garden Sports has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $237.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.36 and its 200-day moving average is $210.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSGS

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of PENN traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.97. 2,509,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,321,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average is $18.88. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $23.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PENN

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

SPHR stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.01. 625,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,630. Sphere Entertainment has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $50.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPHR

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (AGAE)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. operates as an experiential entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Shares of NASDAQ AGAE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.46. 979,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,175. Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGAE

DouYu International (DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

DOYU stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.74. 47,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,432. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.90. DouYu International has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $20.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DOYU

Motorsport Games (MSGM)

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

NASDAQ:MSGM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.52. 48,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33. Motorsport Games has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $3.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSGM

See Also