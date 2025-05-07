Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Trading Up 3.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.6% during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $75.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Exact Sciences traded as high as $53.87 and last traded at $53.43. Approximately 587,969 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,629,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.55.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.90.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXAS
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Exact Sciences Trading Up 1.4 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $706.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.
About Exact Sciences
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Exact Sciences
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Mid-Cap Medical Stocks Outperforming the Market
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- The Top-Ranked Insider Buys From April by Market Cap
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Is Eli Lilly a Buy After Weak Earnings and CVS-Novo Partnership?
Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.