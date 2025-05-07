Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Price Up 5.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.7% on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Five9 traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $26.25. 179,244 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,644,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

Get Five9 alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Five9 from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Five9 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FIVN

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,517 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $50,409.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,009. The trade was a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $254,474.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,390.60. This trade represents a 5.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,574 shares of company stock worth $1,004,346 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 7,305.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 3,955.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $279.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.26 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five9

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.