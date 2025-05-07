Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Webull Corporation – Class A Ordinary Shares Call Options (NASDAQ:BULL)

Webull Corporation – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BULL – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 50,438 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 57% compared to the typical daily volume of 32,192 call options.

Webull Corporation – Class A Ordinary Shares Stock Performance

NASDAQ BULL opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.70 million, a P/E ratio of 71.14 and a beta of -0.07. Webull Corporation – Class A Ordinary Shares has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $79.56.

Webull Corporation – Class A Ordinary Shares Company Profile

Webull Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It offers trading, wealth management product distribution, market data and information, user community, and investor education. The company was founded by An Quan Wang in 2016 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

