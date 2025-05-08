Perpetua Resources (PPTA) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Perpetua Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PPTA opened at $14.73 on Thursday. Perpetua Resources has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.95 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Perpetua Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

In other Perpetua Resources news, insider Alan Douglas Haslam sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $96,096.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,650.12. This trade represents a 13.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Phillip Cole bought 9,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $75,505.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,505.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,230 shares of company stock valued at $166,582 and have sold 59,610 shares valued at $606,423. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

