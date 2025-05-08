Service Properties Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 13,102 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 11,393% compared to the typical volume of 114 call options.

Service Properties Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

SVC opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $337.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $435.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.21 million. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%.

Service Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Service Properties Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.40%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 3,016.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SVC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Service Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

