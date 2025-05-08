What is Wedbush’s Estimate for MAA Q2 Earnings?

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note issued on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ current full-year earnings is $8.84 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

MAA has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $159.50 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.45.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $164.86 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $126.77 and a one year high of $173.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $549.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.21 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total value of $28,865.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,552.20. This trade represents a 5.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total value of $396,264.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,813 shares in the company, valued at $47,949,563.09. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,707 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,867,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 448.9% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

