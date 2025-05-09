16,562 Shares in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 276.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 820.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

AOSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $53.29. The company has a market capitalization of $609.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.23 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

