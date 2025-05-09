AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACM. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AECOM from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

NYSE:ACM opened at $104.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.51. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. AECOM has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $118.56.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of AECOM by 390.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

