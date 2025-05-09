Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $13.68 Million Position in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,684,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479,348 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $13,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 318.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 126,375 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 174,220 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Advantage Solutions by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Advantage Solutions by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 138,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 15,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,700,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 83,105 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADV opened at $1.38 on Friday. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $4.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

