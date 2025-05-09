Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $3.62 Billion Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,508,732 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 35,135 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.9% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,622,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $749,000. Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after acquiring an additional 39,696 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,353 shares during the period. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 216.4% during the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $192.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.77. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

Read Our Latest Report on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,298 shares of company stock worth $23,818,478. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.