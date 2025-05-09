What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for VRDN Q1 Earnings?

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.03) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.08. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 85,127.16% and a negative return on equity of 70.12%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

VRDN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.18.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average is $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.57. Viridian Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 18.55, a current ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRDN. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 113.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 66,550 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 218.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after buying an additional 274,641 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 13,498 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 14,644 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

