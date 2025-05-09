Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Stock Price Up 2.6% – Still a Buy?

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €30.53 ($34.30) and last traded at €30.34 ($34.09). Approximately 4,686,206 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 200% from the average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €29.58 ($33.24).

Vonovia Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €26.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €28.76.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

