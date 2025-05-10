Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 13,202 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,202 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 129,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,179 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $968,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 98,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 15,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $959.89 million, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.48.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.11 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is an increase from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $26.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

