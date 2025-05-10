Q3 Earnings Forecast for CorMedix Issued By Leerink Partnrs

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CorMedix in a report released on Tuesday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CorMedix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for CorMedix’s FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.
CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRMD
CorMedix Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CRMD opened at $11.66 on Thursday. CorMedix has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $790.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.54.
Institutional Trading of CorMedix
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CorMedix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CorMedix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CorMedix by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of CorMedix by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CorMedix by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About CorMedix
CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CorMedix
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Google Is Betting Big on Nuclear Reactors—Should You?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Taiwan Semiconductor Has a New Reason to Rally on Chip Curbs
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Why Nearly 20 Analysts Raised Meta Price Targets Post-Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.