Analysts Set Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Target Price at $163.20

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on ARM from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on ARM from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cfra Research raised ARM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on ARM from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of ARM from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of ARM stock opened at $115.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.45 and a 200 day moving average of $132.09. ARM has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $188.75. The company has a market cap of $121.41 billion, a PE ratio of 152.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.39.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. ARM had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ARM will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARM. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in ARM by 163.4% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ARM in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in ARM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARM during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

