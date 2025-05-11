JMP Securities Cuts Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Price Target to $12.00

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. New Street Research set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inspired Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Inspired Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INSE opened at $7.81 on Friday. Inspired Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.13 million, a P/E ratio of -780.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.12.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.19 million. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Inspired Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

