Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $14.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $457.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.10. The RMR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $26.43.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $166.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 148.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

