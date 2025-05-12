Under Armour (UAA) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Under Armour to post earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.
Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect Under Armour to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Under Armour Stock Down 1.7%
Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $5.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $11.89. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.54.
About Under Armour
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
