Cranswick (LON:CWK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,981.28 ($67.31) and traded as high as GBX 5,450 ($73.65). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 5,290 ($71.49), with a volume of 135,988 shares trading hands.

Get Cranswick alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,370 ($72.57) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

View Our Latest Report on CWK

Cranswick Trading Up 0.4%

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,072.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,981.28. The company has a market cap of £2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44.

Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 273.40 ($3.69) EPS for the quarter. Cranswick had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 4.35%. On average, analysts predict that Cranswick plc will post 258.5590189 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cranswick

In other Cranswick news, insider Jim Brisby sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,011 ($67.72), for a total value of £350,770 ($474,013.51). 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cranswick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cranswick is a leading and innovative British supplier of premium, fresh and added value food products, with revenues in excess of £2.0 billion. We produce and supply premium food to UK grocery retailers, the food service sector and other global food producers.

Our core market is the United Kingdom where we provide a range of high quality, predominantly fresh food including Fresh Pork, Poultry, Convenience and Gourmet Products and more recently have further expanded our portfolio by adding high quality pet food.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.