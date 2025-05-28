iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.49 and traded as high as $3.85. iCAD shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 439,254 shares changing hands.

ICAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research downgraded iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Laidlaw reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iCAD in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on iCAD in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded iCAD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $104.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.15 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iCAD by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 716,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iCAD by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.

