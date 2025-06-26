Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,694 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY now owns 112,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,402,000.

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $42.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $46.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average of $40.35.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

