New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $8.00 price objective on New Fortress Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

Shares of NFE stock opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04. The company has a market cap of $774.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. New Fortress Energy has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $26.22.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.24 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at New Fortress Energy

In other New Fortress Energy news, CFO Christopher S. Guinta bought 5,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $42,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,016.21. The trade was a 2.48% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 29.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,925,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319,985 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,567,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,374,000 after buying an additional 4,509,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,879,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,339,000 after buying an additional 2,560,242 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,096,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,027,000 after buying an additional 1,564,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,023,000. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

