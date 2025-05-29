Yatra Online’s (YTRA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Yatra Online Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of YTRA opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $56.82 million, a P/E ratio of 81.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Yatra Online has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $1.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yatra Online stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,639 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

