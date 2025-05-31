What is Lifesci Capital’s Forecast for RCKT Q2 Earnings?

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 27th. Lifesci Capital analyst C. Jubinville forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.83) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.24) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.21.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.3%

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $264.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS.

Insider Activity

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kinnari Patel acquired 21,099 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $99,165.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,774 shares in the company, valued at $125,837.80. This trade represents a 371.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah acquired 20,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 792,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,814.40. This represents a 2.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,995,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,033 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $32,267,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,004,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,699 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3,163.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,569,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $18,428,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

