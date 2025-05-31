Zacks Research Issues Negative Forecast for WEC Earnings

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WEC Energy Group in a report released on Tuesday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for WEC Energy Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s FY2025 earnings at $5.22 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.56 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank set a $115.00 price objective on WEC Energy Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.13.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of WEC opened at $107.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.98 and a 200 day moving average of $102.38. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.60.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS.

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,412,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $689,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $232,244.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,470.22. This trade represents a 44.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $2,715,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 274,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,865,612.10. This trade represents a 8.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.8975 dividend. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.59%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

