Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Integer

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Integer in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Integer’s current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Integer’s FY2025 earnings at $6.33 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

ITGR has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Integer from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Oppenheimer cut Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Integer from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $150.00 target price on shares of Integer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Integer stock opened at $118.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.52. Integer has a 12 month low of $104.93 and a 12 month high of $146.36. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Integer had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $437.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,410,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $186,960,000 after purchasing an additional 194,895 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Integer by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 558,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,041,000 after buying an additional 20,688 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in Integer by 4.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 522,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,679,000 after buying an additional 24,306 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Integer by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 451,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,828,000 after acquiring an additional 23,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Integer by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 422,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,974,000 after acquiring an additional 52,556 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic sold 338,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total transaction of $41,751,550.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,788,990. This represents a 87.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

