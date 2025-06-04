WisdomTree FY2025 EPS Forecast Boosted by Northland Capmk

Get WisdomTree alerts:

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WisdomTree in a report issued on Monday, June 2nd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for WisdomTree’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $108.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $9.75 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

WT stock opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.13. WisdomTree has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree by 379.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 880,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after buying an additional 697,156 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 2.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 456,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 12,402 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. PharVision Advisers LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree by 52.6% during the first quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree by 110.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,266,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

