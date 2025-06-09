Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Shares Up 30.8% – What’s Next?

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report) shot up 30.8% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 109,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 45,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Adamera Minerals Stock Up 30.8%

The company has a market cap of C$2.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12.

Adamera Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties are the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Talisman, and Flaghill located in Washington State, the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adamera Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamera Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.