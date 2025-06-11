HFG Wealth Management LLC Sells 97 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

HFG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after buying an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,061,766,000 after buying an additional 1,725,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,837,256,000 after buying an additional 5,015,380 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,107,544,000 after buying an additional 4,087,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,266,582,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,366.20. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com
Amazon.com Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $217.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.02.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amazon.com
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- AppLovin Dips on S&P 500 Snub, Morgan Stanley Lifts Target Anyway
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Casey’s Surges on Strong Q4, More Gains Likely Ahead
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Government Mandate Sends eVTOL Stocks Flying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.