Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,567 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 419.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:A opened at $120.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.23. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.43 and a twelve month high of $153.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.15.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $232,737.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,456.28. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel K. Podolsky sold 1,819 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $211,840.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,931.02. The trade was a 4.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

