Cypress Financial Planning LLC Has $404,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,727 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $972,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,313,873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $176,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.24.

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,560,845 shares of company stock valued at $360,351,849 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $145.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.86 and a 200-day moving average of $126.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

