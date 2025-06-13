FY2028 Earnings Estimate for Insmed Issued By HC Wainwright

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2028 earnings estimates for Insmed in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.37. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Insmed’s current full-year earnings is ($4.56) per share.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative net margin of 251.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,773.73%. The business had revenue of $92.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Insmed to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.81.

Insmed stock opened at $96.88 on Thursday. Insmed has a 1-year low of $60.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

In other Insmed news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 409 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $26,834.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,022,604.34. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 9,925 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $649,789.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,440.12. This represents a 10.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,166 shares of company stock valued at $20,585,587. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 423,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,590,000 after purchasing an additional 32,960 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

