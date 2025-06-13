MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Receives $14.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

MFIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $607,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 188,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 84,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 79,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the period. 28.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIC opened at $12.51 on Friday. MidCap Financial Investment has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $78.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is presently 122.58%.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

