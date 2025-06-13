Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $155.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Palantir Technologies traded as high as $136.23 and last traded at $134.98, with a volume of 15611846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.81.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair set a $84.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.30.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.9%
The firm has a market cap of $319.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 711.56, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.12.
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.
Palantir Technologies Company Profile
Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Ignore the Noise—Samsara Stock Is Still a Strong Buy
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Stocks Set to Double—And There’s Still Time to Buy
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Analysts Can’t Get Enough of These Little-Known Biopharma Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.