CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in CrowdStrike by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 91,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,287,000 after buying an additional 14,193 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Prakash Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $2,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $476.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.60. The company has a market capitalization of $118.72 billion, a PE ratio of -690.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $493.20.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.17.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total value of $24,863,532.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,192,610 shares in the company, valued at $981,280,679.40. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.00, for a total value of $4,890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,425,500. This trade represents a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 201,748 shares of company stock worth $89,478,971. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

