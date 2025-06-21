Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $2,539,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $2,138,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 46,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.75, for a total value of $15,975,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 588,413,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,599,651,946.25. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 279,360 shares of company stock valued at $63,022,219 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $221.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.07. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.74 and a 12 month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. HSBC lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.68.

View Our Latest Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.