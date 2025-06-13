Simplicity Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 345,664.2% in the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 922,917,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,687,651,000 after purchasing an additional 922,650,274 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,381.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,737,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,959,000 after buying an additional 22,230,349 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6,374.1% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 6,826,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,576,000 after buying an additional 6,721,533 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,091,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,256,000 after buying an additional 1,806,098 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,750,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,171,000 after buying an additional 737,805 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.34. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $50.29.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.0978 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.