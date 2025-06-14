Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.05 and traded as high as C$6.16. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$6.08, with a volume of 7,995,265 shares traded.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Athabasca Oil from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Price Performance

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.05.

(Get Free Report)

Athabasca Oil Corp is an energy company. It is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. It generates maximum revenue from the Thermal Oil segment. Thermal Oil includes the exploration, development, and production of bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations located in the Athabasca region of Northern Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.