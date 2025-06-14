Divergent Planning LLC Buys 286 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Divergent Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.2% of Divergent Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $212.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.16.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

