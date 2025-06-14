Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) PT Set at C$80.00 by CIBC

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) received a C$80.00 price target from research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares set a C$90.00 price objective on Definity Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Desjardins upgraded Definity Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Definity Financial from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Definity Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.27.

Definity Financial Trading Up 1.4%

About Definity Financial

Shares of TSE DFY opened at C$77.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.04. Definity Financial has a 12-month low of C$42.11 and a 12-month high of C$79.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$68.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$62.37.

Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.

