Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.38.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EFN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Element Fleet Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Director Luis Manuel Enrique Tellez Kuenzler purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$31.58 per share, with a total value of C$135,781.10. Also, Senior Officer Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez sold 10,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.77, for a total transaction of C$314,777.10. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$32.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.64, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.61. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$23.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.84%.

Element Financial separated into two independent public companies in October 2016. The former company now consists of Element Fleet Management, a global fleet management company, and ECN Capital, a commercial finance company. Element Fleet Management provides management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets.

