Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.70 and traded as high as C$7.03. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$7.03, with a volume of 17,247 shares.
Separately, Cormark raised Exco Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.69%.
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.
