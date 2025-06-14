Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 270.15 ($3.67) and traded as high as GBX 295.80 ($4.01). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 292 ($3.96), with a volume of 1,113,506 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 263.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 270.15. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77.

In other Hammerson news, insider Himanshu Raja sold 44,509 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 239 ($3.24), for a total transaction of £106,376.51 ($144,337.19). 77.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

