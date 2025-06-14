IMC Chicago LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 1,649.2% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 3,907.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 351,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,790,000 after purchasing an additional 187,840 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $262,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $262.38 million, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $33.16 and a 12 month high of $51.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.44.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.001 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

