Infratil (OTC:IFUUF) Trading 0% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Infratil Limited (OTC:IFUUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.32 and last traded at $5.32. Approximately 39,699 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4,014% from the average daily volume of 965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.
Infratil Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.16.
About Infratil
Infratil Limited is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital Infrastructure, renewables, and social infrastructure. They prefer to invest in renewable electricity, data centers, telecommunications networks healthcare, and airports. It invests around the world. Infratil Limited was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Wellington, New Zealand.
