J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 261.23 ($3.54) and traded as high as GBX 286.80 ($3.89). J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 285.76 ($3.88), with a volume of 4,650,251 shares trading hands.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury Trading Up 0.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of £6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 269.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 261.23.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The grocer reported GBX 23.10 ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. J Sainsbury had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 1.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that J Sainsbury plc will post 25.7241977 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Simon Roberts sold 468,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.76), for a total transaction of £1,297,542.79 ($1,760,573.66). Also, insider Bl á thnaid Bergin sold 41,221 shares of J Sainsbury stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.53), for a total value of £107,174.60 ($145,420.08). Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About J Sainsbury

(Get Free Report)

J Sainsbury plc is one of the UK’s leading food, general merchandise and clothing retailers.

Offering delicious, great quality food at competitive prices has been at the heart of what we do since we opened our first store in 1869. Today, inspiring and delighting our customers with tasty food remains our priority.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.