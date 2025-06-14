McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.03 and traded as high as C$4.19. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$4.15, with a volume of 28,335 shares traded.

McCoy Global Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$113.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.03.

Insider Transactions at McCoy Global

In other McCoy Global news, insider McCoy Global Inc. acquired 155,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$406,116.00. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCoy Global Company Profile

McCoy Global Inc is a provider of equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations, enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the global energy industry. It is engaged in the design, production and distribution of capital equipment to support tubular running operations, enhance wellbore integrity and to support capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services such as technical support, consumables and replacement parts.

