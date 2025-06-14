NBC Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

CCEP opened at $92.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.56. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $71.49 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.8993 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.