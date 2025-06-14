Top 5G Stocks To Consider – June 11th

Get alerts:

Super Micro Computer, QUALCOMM, and Cisco Systems are the three 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of companies that develop, manufacture or deploy fifth-generation mobile network technologies. These firms include telecommunications operators, network infrastructure providers and semiconductor manufacturers positioned to benefit from faster wireless speeds, lower latency and the expanded Internet of Things ecosystem. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of SMCI traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.99. 18,730,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,976,241. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.40. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $101.40.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $160.28. 3,361,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,731,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.03 and its 200-day moving average is $155.14.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.23. 7,372,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,093,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.85 and a 200-day moving average of $60.46.

